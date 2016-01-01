-
Asia, Development
China confirms it has closed 111 golf courses
The government of China last week confirmed that it has closed 111 courses and imposed restrictions on...
-
Management
Should Equity Clubs Be Run Like HOAs?
COMMENTARY We have 278 dues-paying members with voting rights. Nearly all members are millionaires and...
-
Sales & Finance
ClubCorp forms committee to investigate options, including a possible sale
Less than four months after an investor called on ClubCorp to consider selling itself, the public company may...
-
Sales & Finance
Concert Golf recapitalizes White Manor CC
Concert Golf Partners added another private club to its portfolio, with the recapitalization of White Manor...
-
Asia, Development
Biscom and FLC look to make Vietnam major golf destination
Luu Duc Quang, chairman of Biscom Golf Management, said his parent company’s projects along Vietnam’s coast...
Commentary
FUN, FUN, FUN
As we begin a brand new year with new budgets, new round and revenue goals and the plan to exceed all of the above, let's also...
THANK YOU
Another year is coming to a close. The year in golf has been a noisy one and a tough one for many. When anyone loses...
IT'S THE NEXT LINE......
One of the best TV shows of the 1980's was Cheers. It was the story about a bar, its owner, staff, and patrons. The...