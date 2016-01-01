Sales & Finance ClubCorp forms committee to investigate options, including a possible sale Less than four months after an investor called on ClubCorp to consider selling itself, the public company may...

Sales & Finance Concert Golf recapitalizes White Manor CC Concert Golf Partners added another private club to its portfolio, with the recapitalization of White Manor...

Asia, Development Biscom and FLC look to make Vietnam major golf destination Luu Duc Quang, chairman of Biscom Golf Management, said his parent company’s projects along Vietnam’s coast...

Management Mosaic to manage Bobby Jones GC and Smoke Rise CC Mosaic Clubs & Resorts has added two courses in the Atlanta market — The Bobby Jones Golf Course in...