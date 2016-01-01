Asia, Development Biscom and FLC look to make Vietnam major golf destination Luu Duc Quang, chairman of Biscom Golf Management, said his parent company’s projects along Vietnam’s coast...

Management Mosaic to manage Bobby Jones GC and Smoke Rise CC Mosaic Clubs & Resorts has added two courses in the Atlanta market — The Bobby Jones Golf Course in...

Operations Finchem confirms he will retire Jan. 1 Tim Finchem, one of the most powerful men in the business of golf, as well as in the sports world, officially...

Operations Trump: Most powerful person in golf Donald Trump’s historic election as president of the United States has brought with it shock, uncertainty and...