Asia, Development
Biscom and FLC look to make Vietnam major golf destination
Luu Duc Quang, chairman of Biscom Golf Management, said his parent company’s projects along Vietnam’s coast...
Management
Mosaic to manage Bobby Jones GC and Smoke Rise CC
Mosaic Clubs & Resorts has added two courses in the Atlanta market — The Bobby Jones Golf Course in...
Operations
Finchem confirms he will retire Jan. 1
Tim Finchem, one of the most powerful men in the business of golf, as well as in the sports world, officially...
Operations
Trump: Most powerful person in golf
Donald Trump’s historic election as president of the United States has brought with it shock, uncertainty and...
Sales & Finance
Walters sells Royal Links, almost out of golf
Walters Golf sold Royal Links Golf Club in Las Vegas to Scottsdale Golf Group on Nov. 3, part of the company’...
Commentary
THANK YOU
Another year is coming to a close. The year in golf has been a noisy one and a tough one for many. When anyone loses...
IT'S THE NEXT LINE......
One of the best TV shows of the 1980's was Cheers. It was the story about a bar, its owner, staff, and patrons. The...
A SERVICE CRISIS?
We have been told that we are A SERVICE ECONOMY. When you go out shopping, does the store you are in feel like it is part...