Commentary

High Fives by Jack Dillon

  • January 15

    FUN, FUN, FUN

    As we begin a brand new year with new budgets, new round and revenue goals and the plan to exceed all of the above, let's also...

  • December 28

    THANK YOU

    Another year is coming to a close.  The year in golf has been a noisy one and a tough one for many.  When anyone loses...

  • December 11

    IT'S THE NEXT LINE......

    One of the best TV shows of the 1980's was Cheers.  It was the story about a bar, its owner, staff, and patrons.  The...